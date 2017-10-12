Imo State Governor Outlines Qualities For His Successor

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, Thursday, announced the qualities of those to succeed him as governor in 2019, just as he mentioned Ifeanyi Araraume, as one of those that must have these qualities in order to be governor.

Information gathered reveals that Okorocha stated this at the Government House, Owerri, while briefing newsmen on the coming of the South Africa President, Jacob Zuma to Imo state.

He said: “I want to announce to you people that the President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, will arrive Imo state tomorrow (Friday). This time around it is going take a bigger arrangement.

“This time around, we are looking at partnership of Egbema industrial park, we are also looking at the African Union University, partnership with Rochas Foundation. The AU has a lot to do with Rochas Foundation. We are also looking at partnering with Zuma foundation.

“We are hoping that the arrangement will go half way into the management of Imo International Cargo Airport, which the South Africa Airline has indicated interest.

“Let me tell you that, the Chairman of South Africa Airline is also coming. My dream is to see this Airport kicks off.

“By the time, our green farm project kicks off, which is coming up now with the Mexicans including the industrial park, then the state has gone far.”

While on the issue of those to succeed him in 2019 governorship election in the state.

Okorocha said: “I have looked at those with me and I have seen what they can do. I look at their qualities. But I am likely to narrow it down to one person.

“The qualities are, One, I want that person to have vision. You must see what I am doing now and think far how to take this state to next level better than what I have done.

“Another one is the temperament of the person, he must be somebody that will be able to control his anger, so that he will not cause damages in the state. And that person must not be one sided. He must not be greedy. Finally, he must have fear of God.