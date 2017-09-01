Impeached Delta State Assembly Speaker Is Missing

Impeached Former speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Monday Igbuya has been absent from seating ever since his ouster as the speaker of the house.

A source who which to remain anonymous confided on our reporter that Hon. Monday Igbuya has not reported for seating since he was sacked as speaker.

Recall that the speaker alongside ex-majority leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere were suspended after his impeachment in May this year but was recalled for seating shortly after their suspension was lifted by the house.

The former speaker however has not resumed duties since his suspension was lifted.