Indonesian Keeper Dies After Colliding With Team-mate (Video)

A goalkeeper in Indonesia’s top division has died after colliding with a team-mate during a league match.
Choirul Huda, 38, was rushed to hospital on Sunday but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.
In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.
He added the “initial analysis” suggested a “possibility of head trauma and neck trauma”.
Dr Nugroho, from Dr Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda “stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest”.
He said a medical team attempted to revive him but after an hour there were “no reflexes of signs of normal life”.
The match continued, with Persela beating Semen Padang 2-0.
