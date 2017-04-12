INEC Staff Members And National Commissioner Charged With Madueke’s Bribe

Deziani Allison Madueke
205 staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have been suspended for involvement in a N23 billion bribe to rig the 2015 general elections.
It is believed that the indicted officials are alleged to have been involved in a plot to rig the election in the favour of former president Goodluck Jonathan.
The Commission also revealed that one its former National Commissioners (unnamed) was involved in the distribution of the alleged N23bn which was released by former Petroleum Minister, Mrs Deziani Allison Madueke, to bribe its staff members to rig the 2015 general elections.
INEC, in a press briefing yesterday, said that the unnamed former national commissioner also contracted a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) named West African Network of Election Observers (WANECO), which it noted, is being run by retired senior INEC officials, to distribute the bribe to its staff members in 16 states of the federation.
These revelations were made by INEC National Commissioner, Mallam Mohammed Haruna, who briefed the media along with three other National Commissioners, Professor Okechukwu Ibeanu, May Agbamuche-Mbu, after the commissions weekly meeting in Abuja.
He noted that the commission ordered a thorough investigation into the allegation to establish the culpability or otherwise of all the staff members named in the EFCC report. He affirmed that the commission has placed a total of 205 members of its staff on suspension with half salaries, pending the determination of their cases.
INEC also disclosed that it has returned to the EFCC, for further investigation and possible prosecution, the files of 70 staff members about whom there was insufficient information regarding their involvement.
However, the NGO, which was allegedly involved in the bribe scandal, has been blacklisted and will no longer take part in any INEC organised event.