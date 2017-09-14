Injury: Here Are The Games Pogba Will Miss

Paul Pogba’s hamstring injury has left him on crutches, with the Manchester United midfielder expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

He is almost definitely going to sit out Premier League meetings with Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

He will also be missing for a Carabao Cup tie with Burton Albion and a Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow.

As well as missing important domestic and European fixtures, Pogba is also set to be absent from France’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus in early October.

He may also miss a meeting with Liverpool at Anfield on October 14 if he is to sit out six weeks of competition.