IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In Court, Secret Trial Commence

The secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra commences today, January 10.

The commencement of his trial comes after Nyako granted an application filed by the Department of State Securities on December 14.

The DSS had in its application asked the court to allow the institution to protect its witnesses slated to testify against the court.

Kanu is expected to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

While it is not yet clear whether the IPOB leader will appeal the decision of the court, Kanu had during his last court appearance vehemently rejected the court’s decision to try him secretly.

Kanu in an outburst said, President Muhammadu Buhari had accused him in the public and for that, he would not accept the decision of the court to subject him to a secret trial.

In his outburst, the IPOB leader also said the president cannot jail him.