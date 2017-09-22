IPOB May Stop Igbos From Producing Nigeria’s President – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has stated that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra will affect the chances of Igbos to produce Nigeria’s president.

According to him, the agitators had every right to complain about marginalization and not a call for separation from the country.

He told newsmen on Thursday that IPOB was not good for the South East, and it was not the best way for them to complain about marginalisation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “There are better ways; the IPOB way is too primitive. If IPOB must do a thing like that it should have changed the name and fought the way Ijaw youths fought, Arewa youths fought, and they would have made more impact. For everything that comes from the Igbo man, we love to go to the extreme.

“South-South has produced the president, South-West has produced a president and Vice President, the north has produced many presidents, it is hoping that one day in the next shift, by whatever arrangement, the next people that should be considered is the South-East by Nigeria’s sharing formula.

“So, where are we in our wisdom and the intelligence? That is my position on IPOB; my advice is that Igbo should change their style and condemn IPOB in a manner that should be done and let us flow with the rest of Nigeria for now because we shall benefit more than anyone else.”