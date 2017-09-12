IPOB Members Clash With Hausas At Oyigbo, Rivers State

IPOB members reportedly attacked the Hausa community in Rivers. Some of their properties were burnt . A mosque was also set on fire

According to a facebook user ”Amini Nsibi Clifford” who witnessed the event and posted it on facebook. The attack was carried out on Tuesday, September 12. Here is the read

” There was a clash today between members of the IPOB and some Hausas (Nigerians) today at OYIGBO EXPRESS junction area in Rivers State which led to the destruction of the properties belonging to some Hausa persons. Those of them selling watches and other items along the road were looted. At the moment the military has taken charge and tension has been reduced.

My take: Biafra is more than what we talk about on Facebook, it has eaten deep into the deep hearts of those that want it.