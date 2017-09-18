IPOB Members Protest In Front Of UN Headquarters

IPOB members in diaspora are currently staging a protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York. They are protesting the recent ban of the group’s activities in Nigeria.
See Video/Photo Below:
IPOB members in diaspora are currently staging a protest in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York. They are protesting the recent ban of the group’s activities in Nigeria.
See Video/Photo Below:
Isimeme mamuyovwi
If buhari can negociate with gboko haram a terrorist group on chibok girls , y can’t he negotiate with ipob in a peaceful way.
Biafra is not negotiable, UN should do something urgent
buhari is a fool.