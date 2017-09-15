IPOB: Plateau Governor Confirms Two Deaths In Jos Violence

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has confirmed the death of two persons from the Thursday violence in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the violence, between Hausas and Igbos in a part of Jos, which was caused by a disagreement on the appropriateness or otherwise of the violence in Abia involving soldiers and members of a pro-Biafra separatist group, IPOB.

On Friday, the governor who had declared a dusk to dawn curfew in Jos, met with community and religious leaders at the government house Jos.

Mr. Lalong confirmed the deaths during the meeting and also acknowledged that some persons were also injured and are hospitalised. He condoled with the victims.

The governor charged all community and religious leaders to ensure peaceful coexistence in their respective places of authority.

“Community leaders must ensure peace in their domains, I as a governor, I cannot be everywhere, you must ensure that peace reigns. Let us talk to our youth to avoid taking laws into their hands.”

Mr. Lalong admonished residents of the state, irrespective of religion, ethnic and economic status to remain calm; saying government will ensure protection of lives and property.

“Government will handle the situation effectively, nobody is above the law,” he said.