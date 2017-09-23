Is Nnamdi Kanu Hiding Or Is He Dead? by Adamu

Questions has been arising ever since the invasion of operation python dance in the house of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra IPOB.

We have not heard any public speech nor public appearance of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu.

Is it that Nnamdi kanu is hiding? If he is hiding does it really speak well of him as a leader? if him as a leader is hiding what about his followers that were causing all sorts of atrocities, what about those of his followers that died confronting the Nigerian Army, He needed Biafra and when the opposition came to really test his true bravery he was no where to be found.

Secondly is it that Nnamndi kanu is dead? seeing that his lawyer came up to say that the last time he heard from his client was on the 14 September and till date he has not heard from him. His words in part,

“In all probability, my client may have been killed by the invading soldiers who are now seeking ways to fool the world into believing that he has left the country.

Where are the Biafrans? they should produce their leader if truly he is a leader