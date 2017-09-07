Israeli Jets Hit Syrian Chemical Site

Syria says Israeli jets have hit a military base in the west of the country, amid reports of a strike on a chemical weapons factory.

An army statement said rockets fired from Lebanese airspace targeted the site near Masyaf, killing two soldiers.

Unconfirmed Arab media reports say a chemical weapons production facility was hit in the attack.

Israel, which has carried out clandestine attacks on weapons sites in Syria before, has not commented.

The incident comes a day after UN investigators said they had concluded that the Syrian government was behind a deadly chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in April.

At least 83 people died in the attack on Khan Sheikhoun, the UN says. Damascus has always denied using chemical weapons.