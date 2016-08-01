JAMB Latest News Update

Report has it that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a statement yesterday, disclosed that it has withdrawn the list of recommended candidates for 2016 admission earlier sent to tertiary institutions.

The statement which was signed by the Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated that the reason for the withdrawal is to ensure that the university senate perform its statutory responsibility of selecting candidates and referring them to JAMB for confirmation in line within the admission criteria (merit, catchment and educationally disadvantaged states (ELDs) as stipulated by the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The statement equally revealed that the list earlier sent, was to help “fast track” the admission process; stating that candidates should note panic as it is part of the admission process for 2016.

It further stated that the Board regrets any inconveniences this proactive step may have caused tertiary institutions.

With this development, it simply means that the JAMB 2016 admission posting is no longer valid.