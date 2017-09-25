Japan PM Abe Announces $17.8bn Economic Stimulus Package

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday ordered his cabinet to compile new economic stimulus measures in a package worth around 2 trillion yen ($17.80 billion) by the end of the year.

Speaking at a meeting with his top advisory panel, Abe said the package should focus on subsidizing education, child-care costs, and on boosting corporate investments to improve productivity.

Shinzo Abe

Abe is expected to announce a snap election later on Monday to take advantage of improved ratings and disorganized opposition parties, and the stimulus package could be a way to lure voters during the election campaign.

