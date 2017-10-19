Johanna Konta: Briton Splits From Coach

British number one Johanna Konta has split from her coach Wim Fissette after less than a year together and will not play again this season.

The 26-year-old, who has a foot injury, did not qualify for this month’s WTA Finals in Singapore and will not play in the WTA Elite Trophy the week after.

“Wim Fissette and I have mutually decided to end our working relationship,” she said on Wednesday.

“My foot is improving but it is still advisable to rest it further.”

She added: “Things ended very amicably and I wish Wim all the best. We’ve achieved a lot together and I want to thank him for all his patience, hard work and expertise.