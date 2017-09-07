Jonathon Ceglar Signs Two-year Contract Extension With Hawthorn Hawks

Having spent the year rehabilitating from a knee reconstruction, Hawthorn ruckman Jonathon Ceglar has been rewarded for his diligence with a two-year contract extension.

Ceglar, 26, had played in 19 matches in 2016 before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against West Coast in round 22.

The Hawks have said Ceglar will complete the majority of this summer’s pre-season, beginning on November 20.

Hawks recruiting and list manager Graham Wright said he was confident Ceglar would return to his best form.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for Jon with injury but we are confident he can get back to his form of 2016 and be a real asset to us around the ground,” Wright told the club’s website.