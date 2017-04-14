Juan Mata Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season-Mourinho

Juan Mata has been ruled out for the remainder of Manchester United’s season as he has been declared unfit till the end of May.

Mata, already ruled out of Sunday’s Old Trafford clash with former club Chelsea after undergoing ground surgery last month, had been expected to return in time to boost United’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

The loss of Mata, United’s second highest scorer this season behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic, leaves Mourinho’s team short on goal threat against the league leaders this weekend.

But despite his own success as Chelsea manager, Mourinho’s said that Sunday’s game means no more than any other to him.