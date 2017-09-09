Juventus Scouting North Korean Sensation

The Bianconeri are scouting an 18-year-old attacker who has netted four times in his first two Serie B outings for Perugia.

Less than 24 hours beforehand, Kwang-Song Han had lit up the opening weekend of the new Serie B season by netting a hat-trick in Perugia’s 5-1 win at Virtus Entella.

“He’s destined to do great things,” Perugia assistant coach Davide Ciampelli enthused afterwards.

It was learnt that Juventus are now carefully monitoring the development of a player blessed with a blistering turn of pace and excellent technique.