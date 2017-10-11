Kachikwu, Baru Meet, Agree On NNPC Without Political Interference

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, met on Tuesday for the first since their disagreement broke out and agreed on one thing – a petroleum industry regulator free from the vagaries of politics.

The two industry leaders met at a breakout session at the ongoing 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit and spoke on the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill.

Kachikwu said it was also important for the industry to have a minister who would not be very powerful as it was certain that no one would be a minister forever, adding that it was important that systems were built to drive the industry.

The minister moderated the panel discussion on energy at the breakout session of the summit alongside the NNPC GMD.

Baru, who had spoken on the need for a strong independent regulator without any political interference, had an ally in Kachikwu, who agreed that an industry regulator should be insulated from politics.

The minister stated that the government was working to ensure an improved bill that would eventually be passed and meet the aspirations of stakeholders.