Kachikwu Vs Baru: Buhari To Meet Minister Over Leaked Memo On NNPC Boss

President Muhammadu Buhari will Thursday meet Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

DAILY POST gathered that the meeting will hold at 11:30 a.m.

This followed the leak of a memo sent by the minister to the president, complaining about insubordination and alleged corruption by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

In his letter, ​Kach​i​kwu ​informed the President of Baru’s alleged penchant for sidestepping due process in running the NNPC.

Dated 30 August and titled, “Matters of Insubordination and Lack of Adherence To Due Process Perpetuated by GMD NNPC-Dr. Baru, the memo (HMS/MPR/001/Vol.1/100) opened with a complaint about postings within the corporation done without his knowledge.

“Mr. President, yesterday, like many other Nigerians, I resumed work confronted by many changes within NNPC. Like many reorganization and reposting are done since Dr. Baru resumed as GMD, I was never given the opportunity before the announcements to discuss these appointments. This is so despite being Minister of State Petroleum and Chairman, NNPC Board,” Kach​i​kwu wrote.

​He ​also complained that the NNPC Board, which has met monthly since inauguration by the President, was never briefed of the postings and appointments.

The Board, he added, has statutory duty to review the appointments. Its members, Kachukwu​ noted​, got to know of the appointments via the social media and NNPC press release.

“At a minimum and like other parastatals supervised by me at the Ministry have continued to do and in compliance with proper governance standards expected of a multinational oil sector organization,” ​the minister stated.

He added that he came into the job with a lot of desire to make positive changes and has succeeded in making some of the envisaged transformation.