Kano Govt. Spends N1.8bn For Foreign Scholarships

Kano state government says it has expended more than one point eight billion naira for foreign scholarship in the last eight months.

Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba, says the Ganduje administration had inherited a huge outstanding foreign scholarship debt from the last administration. The debt was settled for the benefit of the students across the state, with over one point eight billion naira paid as tuition fees and allowances.

Garba added that the government has paid nine point two billion naira as salaries for over one hundred and fifty staff across the state.

The state government is putting modalities in place to ensure retirees and pensioners get their payment as at when due, the commissioner says.