Kano Pillars’ Technical Adviser Resigns Verbally

Kadiri Ikhana, the technical adviser of Kano Pillars Football Club has tendered a verbal resignation and it has been accepted by the board.

The media officer of the ‎club said “The management of Kano Pillars FC accepted his resignation in good faith and wish him full recovery for the sickness which he said was the reason to quit his job.‎

“Though we got the information through press interview granted the media late Sunday night, but we thank Kadiri Ikhana for his contributions to the club,” he said.‎

He said Ikhana was not in Enugu for the match against Enugu Rangers but communicated with journalists and club officials from Abeokuta to announce his resignation with immediate effect.‎

The media officer assured that the relationship between the club and Ikhana will be sustained.

He said that a new coach would be announced within the week and the players had been given five days mid-season break.‎

He then urged the fans of the club to exercise patience as the board is doing everything in its capacity to bring the club to its winning ways.

Coach Kadiri Ikhana was reappointed technical adviser of Kano Pillars in November, 2016.

The 64-year-old returned to take charge of the club for the third time since helping it to clinch its first-ever Nigerian league championship in 2008.

Tukur Babangida-led management ratified the re-engagement of Ikhana following the exit of former coach Mohammed Babaganaru.

Kano Pillars currently lie 11th on the league table, mid season.