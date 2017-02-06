Kanu Nwankwo To Work For Arsenal Academy

Nwankwo Kanu, a Nigeria and Arsenal football legend, has said he is challenged by the latest deal entered into by his former club with telecommunications giants MTN and will do anything in his powers to ensure that the London side has a reputable academy in the country.

Kanu, who also featured for such great clubs as Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milan, said he felt duty bound especially now that MTN has brought his former club closer to Nigerians.

“I have been thinking of what Arsenal can do for Nigeria and Nigerians; now, I think MTN had given me a clue and it’s time to act and bring an academy from my former club here. I am sure they will listen to me”.

He thanked MTN for the partnership with Arsenal and declared that all Nigerians are already beneficiaries of the deal, going by the assurances he got from Arsenal officials present at the event held last Saturday in Lagos.

The Arsenal -MTN deal will last for an initial period of two years and is subject to renewal.