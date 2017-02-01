Keeping Our Highways Safe From Robbers, Kidnappers

We cannot afford to surrender the safety of our people to elements of the underworld.

The resurgence of armed robbery and kidnapping on some major roads across the country has raised fresh concerns over the safety of lives and property for travellers.

The Abuja-Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, Kabba-Lokoja and Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba roads in Kogi State rank among the most dangerous havens for criminals in the country.

Others are Lagos-Sagamu-Ore-Benin road, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the ever busy Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, among others. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) estimates that over 15,000 lives are lost annually on our roads to accidents and robberies.

Lately, the Mile 12-Ikorodu Road in Lagos State has joined the list of dangerous highways where armed robbers and kidnappers operate with audacity. On several occasions, armed bandits stormed the road through surrounding waterways with some of their victims killed and others kidnapped. Security agencies have not confirmed any arrests since the dare-devilry began a few months ago.

On Wednesday January 4 2017, at about 5am, gunmen invaded the road and dispossessed early risers of their vehicles and other valuables, while some were kidnapped.

The robbers arrived the scene through the creeks in two speed boats and took over tboth sections of the road, the second time in three weeks. A Nollywood actress, Aisha Alli-Balogun was shot dead in her car while trying to prevent her little son from being kidnapped during another attack on the road at about 8pm on December 16, 2016. Another commercial vehicle, Lagos Bus (LAGBUS) was waylaid and robbed around the same period. There had been other instances of armed robbery operations in which the criminals used the waterways.

The Ikorodu Road is one of the busiest highways in the country because it is an axis of commerce and industry. The Mile-12 inward Ikorodu end of the road is an alternative entry and exit point for people, goods and services into and from Lagos State from other parts of the country.

The recently completed World Bank assisted reconstruction and expansion of the road attests to its importance to the state’s socio-economic wellbeing. We call on the Inspector-General of Police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and all other agencies of state security to integrate in efforts to fight crime to maintain adequate presence on dangerous highways across the country. Creeks and waterways should be effectively patrolled by the Marine Police and the Navy to make them safe.

The various state governments, who have over the years done so much to help the Police in its work by providing funds, equipment and patrol vans should redouble their efforts. We must integrate technology in our crime prevention and solving efforts and encourage greater synergy with members of the public.