Kendrick Lamar Records Highest Album Release Of The Year

US rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has recorded the highest US album debut this year with “DAMN”, an introspective work of hip-hop storytelling that features Rihanna and U2.

“DAMN” sold 603,000 copies or the equivalent in streaming and downloads in the week since its April 14 release.

Entering at number one on the benchmark Billboard chart, “DAMN.” sold more in a single week than any other album so far this year.

“DAMN” follows Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” which has quickly been hailed as a hip-hop classic with its innovative infusion of jazz and its lyricism that explored the state of black America.

While “DAMN” has similarly won wide praise, it brings a more classic rap style, even with a pop-oriented collaboration with Rihanna and a guitar rock fusion with U2.

Lamar’s track “Alright” from “To Pimp a Butterfly” became an unofficial anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement. The rapper’s admirers include former president Barack Obama, who invited Lamar to the White House.

However, “DAMN” remains well below Drake’s last full-fledged album “Views,” which sold more than one million copies in its first week after its release a year ago.