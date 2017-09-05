Kenya To Hold Rerun of Presidential Election on Oct. 17

Kenyatta and Odinga and their running mates will be the only candidates for the poll

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will face each other in a new presidential election on Oct. 17, the electoral commission said, after the Supreme Court annulled last month’s vote.

Kenyatta and Odinga and their running mates will be the only candidates for the poll, the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission said in a statement in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday.

“The commission is revising the operational and procedural requirements for the conduct of the fresh election and will share details with stakeholders” soon, it said. The authority is awaiting details of the court’s judgment “to identify areas that require improvement in the management of the fresh election,” it said.

Kenya’s top court on Sept. 1 upheld the main opposition’s complaint that Kenyatta’s victory in the Aug. 8 vote was aided by rigging in a shock decision that marked the first time a court in Africa has overturned the results of a presidential election.