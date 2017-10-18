Kenyan Election Board Head Says Not Sure Of Free And Fair Vote

The head of Kenya’s election commission has said it will be “difficult” to guarantee that next week’s presidential election will be free and fair, citing divisions in the commission and interference from politicians.

Wafula Chebukati said technical preparations for the poll were on course, but that conditions in the increasingly divided country would make it hard to conduct a credible vote on Oct. 26 – the rerun of an election that took place in August but was nullified.

Chebukati issued a stern warning to politicians, saying: “Ironically the very people, political leaders, who are supposed to build the nations have become the greatest threat to the peace and stability of the nation.”

His remarks came after Roselyn Akombe, one of the election board’s seven commissioners, quit and fled the country, saying the vote would not be credible.

The opposition is likely to say Akombe’s resignation is further evidence that the repeat election is illegitimate.

Incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta restated his commitment to the poll, while his main rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga, has already pulled out.