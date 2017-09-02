Kenyatta Reacts To Election Annulment

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has branded judges in the country’s Supreme Court “crooks” after they annulled his win in presidential elections.

He earlier called for calm and said he would respect the ruling.

Kenya’s election commission had declared Mr Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes but the result was immediately challenged in court by his nearest rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In a ruling on Friday, Chief Justice David Maraga said the 8 August election had not been conducted in accordance with the constitution, declaring it “invalid, null and void”.

Mr Odinga, who was in the courtroom, smiled and pumped his fist in the air as the ruling was read out.