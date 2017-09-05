Kidnapped Catholic Priest, Onunkwo Found Killed In Imo State

The body of a Catholic priest who was kidnapped Friday September 1 morning, has been found murdered.

Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo was taken from his vehicle in the town of Orlu, in the state of Imo in the southeast of the country.

The priest’s body was discovered on Saturday in the neighboring village of Omuma.

The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, told the local newspaper Vanguard: ‘Although we are working on all leads over the matter, [for] now, it is a clear case of abduction and murder. If it was a case of kidnapping, his captives would have put a call across to anybody close to their victim and made a demand.’

The police said that no arrests have so far been made. They found the priest’s car, and said nothing had been taken.

Imo state has one of the highest crime rates in the country, according to the Catholic news website Crux.

Onunkwo is the second Catholic priest to be murdered in Nigeria this summer. In July, Fr Raphael Pankyes was killed by three men in Plateau State in the centre of the country.

A member of the priest’s family told local media that he was returning home to organise the funeral of his father when he was kidnapped at gunpoint.