kidnapper: Evans’ Accomplice Sues Police, Demands N100m Damages

An alleged accomplice of suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, Emeka Arinze, has sued the Nigeria Police Force over his continued detention.

In a suit he filed before a Lagos Federal High Court on Monday, Arinze is demanding his immediate release from police custody.

The suit which he filed through a rights campaigner, Ogedi Ogu, Arinze is claiming N100 million and a public apology from the police and severally over alleged infringement on his rights.

Enjoined in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, State Police Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command and Inspector Christian, an Investigating Police Officer with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The alleged Evans’ accomplice is seeking a declaration that his arrest and detention without any order in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) is unlawful and illegal.

An affidavit sworn by Arinze’s younger sister, Mrs Nkem Nwaka, supporting the suit, says the suspect was arrested on June 27 at FESTAC Town, Lagos, by the third respondent (the police) and taken to the office of the second respondent Commissioner of Police.

The affidavit said Arinze has been in custody since June 27 and denied access to his medications, family and lawyers.

She said her brother has been in police custody for more than three months without any charge.

Nwaka noted that her brother’s fundamental rights as guaranteed under Sections 35 (4) and 36 (4) (5) of the 1999 Constitution have been violated.