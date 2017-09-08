Kogi Begins Recruitment Of Caterers For School Feeding Programme

Kogi Government on Thursday began the recruitment of three thousand caterers to handle the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Mrs Kadijat Karibo, the Unit Head of HGSFP in Kogi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the venue of the exercise in Lokoja, that feeding of the pupils would start in October.

She said that the state, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has put necessary things in place to employ indigenous caterers that would handle the cooking across the state.

Karibo said that local small scale farmers would supply the raw food needed for the feeding programme to reduce unemployment rate in the state.

“We are recruiting caterers that will take care of our children in the public schools from primary one to three.