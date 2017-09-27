Kowa Party Holds Policy Conference

Opposition platform, Kowa Party (KP), on Tuesday, kicked off its policy conference, with the objective of engaging the challenges facing the country and proffering solutions them.

The party made this known in a statement issued in Lagos, where the conference is holding. According to the statement, the three-day conference, tagged “Covenant with Nigerians” has seen experts present policy papers on education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, economy and the party’s overall strategy for reinforcing its structure.

“The policy conference will have sessions on these sectors and debates on the presented papers will be entertained on the second and the third day of the conference,” the statement said.