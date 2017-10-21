Kurt Angle Will Fight At TLC, Sunday

Kurt Angle will compete in WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years on Sunday at Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The Raw general manager will team up with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose after the third member of The Shield, Roman Reigns had to withdraw on medical grounds.

The trio will face Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.

Bray Wyatt will also miss TLC due to medical reasons, with AJ Styles replacing him in his clash with “The Demon” Finn Balor.