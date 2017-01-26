Lagos State Government Closes Down 20 Mosques, 70 Churches, Others

The Lagos State Government has closed down 11 hotels, 20 mosques, 70 churches, and beer parlors.

According to the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Bola Shabi, henceforth, the state government would not allow make-shift buildings as centers of worship.

According to Shabi, “Precisely about 70 churches, 20 mosques and about 11 hotels, club houses and beer parlors were shut and we’ve given them some directives to follow.

“We’ve been so strict now that we are not going to even allow make-shift churches in the state any longer.

“What I mean by make-shift, using tents and uncompleted building, we are not going to allow that any further in the state.

“But I will strongly tell you that the level of compliance is more on the mosque area, because immediately you shut them, they instantly bring down their speakers or reduce the noise they make.