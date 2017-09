Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode will next week Monday, September 25, 2017 swear-in Justice Opeyemi Oke as the Acting Chief Judge of the State.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, Justice Oke, is to be sworn-in as CJ in acting capacity following the retirement of outgoing Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade who will attain the statutory retirement age on September 24, 2017.