Lai Mohammed Emerges Vice President Of…………….

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on Wednesday elected Nigeria as Vice President, Africa at its ongoing 22nd General Assembly in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of Southwest China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the General Assembly assumed the seat on behalf of the country, for the next two years.

NAN reports that Cape Verde was also elected alongside Nigeria as Vice President, Africa, of the global body charged with the responsibility of ensuring sustainable tourism development.

The 22nd biannual session of the UNWTO being attended by more than 1,300 delegates from 75 countries also elected Colombia and Mexico to represent the continent of America at the General Assembly.

Romania and Switzerland were elected as representative of Europe while Iraq was elected from Middle East and Srilanka from South Asia continent on the Assembly

NAN reports that all the elections to the seats were done by acclamation by delegates as agreed by the General Assembly.