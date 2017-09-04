Lassa Fever Patient Spoted In Kogi State

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja yesterday disclosed that it had discovered a female patient with Lassa fever.

The Head of Clinical Services (HCS) in the hospital, Dr. Jones Taiwo, who disclosed this to journalists, said the female patient had been transferred to the Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State for further test to confirm the disease.

He, however, said clinical tests carried out by FMC showed symptoms of Lassa fever on the patient.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, while reacting to the news, said the female patient had been confirmed positive of Lassa fever at the Irrua Specialist Hospital where she was transferred to.

He pointed out that the state government was working towards tracing all those who might have had contact with the patient.

He noted that the state Rapid Response Team (RRT) was on top of the situation to curtail the spread of the disease.

“It is a sad incident but our RRT has commenced thorough contact-tracing and monitoring.

“Community sensitisation and education is currently ongoing and by God’s grace, we hope to arrest the spread of the disease.