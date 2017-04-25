Le Pen Wins First Round – French Election

Marine Le Pen, having won the first round of the French Presidential election, left Paris to celebrate her success with “ordinary people” in northern France Sunday.

She chose a sports centre in an industrial park in the town of Henin-Beaumont, in what was no doubt a calculated move to contrast with France’s political elite, who Le Pen considers her enemies, and who presumably spent the night partying in Paris

Le Pen, who currently heads the right-wing National Front, was elected regional councillor in Henin-Beaumont in 2008.

Her FN colleague Steeve Briois gained 50 per cent of the vote here in 2014’s municipal elections and is mayor of the town of 27,000.

Le Pen’s being in Henin-Beaumont and not in Paris was “a symbol,” Briois said.

“We feel that we have to reach places like this on the outskirts of major cities,” he added, speaking of “this France of the forgotten.”

Unemployment in the former mining region is high – 19 per cent against a 10 per cent national average, according to recently released statistics from 2013.

The church and the town hall loom large over the town, eclipsing shops that have gone out of business and bars and cafes that have shut down.

Even Le Pen’s local electoral headquarters seems small and unassuming.

The high point of the evening, Marine Le Pen’s speech, is over very quickly.

She appears on stage accompanied by dramatic music and addresses the crowd for all of five minutes.

“Yes, I am the people’s candidate,” she calls.

After her speech, she works the crowd briefly, shaking hands with supporters. Then she makes a thumbs up gesture and disappears discretely through a back door.