Lindelof A Batter Addition For Man U – Berg

Victor Lindelof has been backed by Henning Berg to overcome his early struggles at Manchester United and justify a £40 million fee.

Jose Mourinho moved quickly to land the Sweden international at the start of the summer, with a deal which had first been mooted in January completed before the window had officially opened.

However, he found the going tough during pre-season and has been forced to take a watching brief in the Premier League as Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have impressed at centre-half.

Mourinho will bring Lindelof into the fold in the Champions League against Basel on Tuesday, though, and Berg is confident that a big-money addition will prove his worth – as he did during his playing days to eventually earn a £5m switch to United.