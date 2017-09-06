Lionel Messi And Argentina In Danger Of Missing World Cup 2018

Lionel Messi and Argentina are facing the very real prospect of missing next summer’s World Cup in Russia after drawing their latest qualifier against Venezuela.

The went into the game, against the group’s bottom team, sixth in the table but knowing that victory would take them as high as second, behind Brazil.

But it simply didn’t turn out that way and despite Argentina dominating the first half, five minutes after the interval, they fell behind to Jhon Murillo’s opener.

Argentina did manage to level fairly quickly, through a Rolf Feltscher own goal, but that was about as good as it got as the match finished 1-1.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side therefore lie fifth in the group with two games left to play and they are tough looking fixtures too, when qualifying resumes in October.