List Of Schools Whose Post-UTME Forms Are Out – 2017/18

2017/2018 ADMISSION SCREENING / POST UTME FORMS OF NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES.

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University – UMYU Post UTME – 2017/18

University of Medical Sciences – UNIMED post UTME – 2017/18

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University – ATBU Post UTME – 2017/18

Niger Delta University – NDU post UTME – 2017/18

Sokoto State University – SSU post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University, Dutsin-Ma – FUDMA Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi – FUAM post UTME – 2017/18

Nnamdi Azikiwe University – UNIZIK post UTME – 2017/18

Cross River University of Technology – CRUTECH Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta – FUNAAB post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University Otuoke – FUOTUOKE Post UTME – 2017/18

Osun State University – UNIOSUN Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Technology, Akure – FUTA post UTME – 2017/18

Obafemi Awolowo University – OAU post UTME – 2017/18

University of Uyo – UNIUYO Post UTME – 2017/18

Bayero University, Kano – BUK post UTME – 2017/18

Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe – NOCEN NCE and Degree post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Oye-Ekiti – FUOYE post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Technology, Owerri – FUTO post UTME – 2017/18

University of Maiduguri – UNIMAID post UTME– 2017/18

University of Ibadan – UI post UTME– 2017/18

University of Calabar – UNICAL post UTME– 2017/18

Yobe State University – YSU post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun – FUPRE Post UTME– 2017/18

Modibbo Adama University of Technology – MAUTECH post UTME – 2017/18

University of Port Harcourt – UNIPORT Post UTME – 2017/18

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike – MOUAU post UTME – 2017/18

University of Nigeria, Nsukka – UNN post UTME– 2017/18

Ebonyi State University – EBSU Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University of Technology, Minna – FUTMINNA post UTME – 2017/18

Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo – FUNAI post UTME – 2017/18

Ambrose Alli University – AAU post UTME– 2017/18

University of Lagos – UNILAG Post UTME – 2017/18

Akwa Ibom State University – AKSU post UTME – 2017/18

Rivers State University of Science and Technology – RSUST post UTME – 2017/18

University of Benin – UNIBEN Post UTME – 2017/18

University of Ilorin – UNILORIN Post UTME – 2017/18

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko – AAUA Post UTME – 2017/18

Ekiti State University – EKSU Post UTME – 2017/18

Lagos State University – LASU Post UTME – 2017/18

Abia State University, Uturu – ABSU Post UTME – 2017/18

Michael Otedola College of Primary Education – MOCPED (Affiliated to UI) Post UTME – 2017/18

Paul University, Awka – PAU Post UTME – 2017/18

Joseph Ayo Babalola University – JABU Post UTME – 2017/18

Tai Solarin University of Education – TASUED Post UTME – 2017/18

Arthur Jarvis University – AJU Post UTME – 2017/18

Elizade University Post UTME – 2017/18

University of Mkar – UNIMKAR Post UTME – 2017/18

Al-Hikmah University Post UTME – 2017/18

Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti – ABUAD Post UTME – 2017/18

Bowen University Iwo – BUI Post UTME – 2017/18

Christopher University – UNICHRIS Post UTME – 2017/18

Achievers University Post UTME – 2017/18

Bells University of Technology – BUT Post UTME – 2017/18

Olabisi Onabanjo University – OOU Post UTME – 2017/18

Adeleke University Post UTME – 2017/18

Madonna University Post UTME – 2017/18

Gregory University Uturu – GUU Post UTME – 2017/18

Delta State University – DELSU Post UTME – 2017/18

Tansian University Post UTME – 2017/18

Samuel Adegboyega University – SAU Post UTME – 2017/18

Crawford University Post UTME – 2017/18

Veritas University Post UTME – 2017/18

Fountain University Osogbo – FUO Post UTME – 2017/18

Edo University Iyamho – EUI Post UTME – 2017/18

Augustine University Post UTME – 2017/18

Ajayi Crowther University – ACU Post UTME – 2017/18

Wesley University Ondo Post UTME – 2017/18

Nile University of Nigeria – NUN Post UTME – 2017/18

Bingham (ECWA) University Post UTME – 2017/18

Mountain Top University – MTU Post UTME – 2017/18

Bowen University Iwo – BUI Post UTME – 2017/18

Kwara State University – KWASU Post UTME – 2017/18

Crescent University Post UTME – 2017/18

Oduduwa University Post UTME – 2017/18

Igbinedion University Okada – IUO Post UTME – 2017/18

Landmark University Post UTME – 2017/18

Covenant University Post UTME – 2017/18

Babcock University Post UTME – 2017/18

2017/2018 POST UTME FORMS OF NIGERIAN POLYTECHNICS.

Yaba College of Technology – YABATECH Post UTME – 2017/18

Maritime Academy of Nigeria – MAN post UTME– 2017/18

Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana – POLYUNWANA Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic Bida – BIDAPOLY post-UTME – 2017/18

Lagos State Polytechnic – LASPOTECH Post UTME – 2017/18

Kwara State Polytechnic – KWARAPOLY post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic, Offa – FPO Post UTME – 2017/18

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro – DSPZ post UTME– 2017/18

The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki – TOPS post UTME – 2017/18

The Polytechnic Ibadan – IBADANPOLY post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri – FPNO Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro – ILAROPOLY Post UTME – 2017/18

Jigawa State Polytechnic – JIGPOLY Post UTME – 2017/18

Imo State Polytechnic – IMOPOLY Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic Bauchi – FPTB Post UTME – 2017/18

Crown Polytechnic Post UTME – 2017/18

Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara – DESPO Post UTME – 2017/18

Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic – AKWAIBOMPOLY Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa – FEDPONAS Post UTME – 2017/18

Ogun State Institute of Technology – OGITECH Post UTME – 2017/18

Edo State Institute Of Technology And Management – ESITM Post UTME – 2017/18

Igbajo Polytechnic Post UTME – 2017/18

2017/2018 POST UTME FORMS OF NIGERIAN MONOTECHNICS.

Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria – NCAT Post UTME – 2017/18

Petroleum Training Institute – PTI Post UTME – 2017/18

Air Force Institute of Technology – AFIT Post UTME – 2017/18

Nigerian Institute of Journalism- NIJ Post UTME – 2017/18

Maritime Academy of Nigeria – MAN Post UTME – 2017/18

Bayelsa State College of Art and Science – BYCAS Post UTME – 2017/18

Nigerian Institute of Journalism – NIJ Post UTME – 2017/18

University of Benin Teaching Hospital – UBTH Post UTME – 2017/18

2017/2018 POST UTME FORMS OF NIGERIAN COLLEGES OF EDUCATION.

Federal College of Education (Technical) – FCETUmunze post UTME – 2017/18

Akwa Ibom State College of Education – AKSCOE Post UTME – 2017/18

Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu – FCEEha-Amufu Post UTME – 2017/18