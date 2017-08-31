Liverpool Complete £35m Oxlade-chamberlain Deal

The 24-year-old becomes the fifth signing this summer for Jurgen Klopp having passed on the chance to join Chelsea in favour of an Anfield switch

Liverpool have completed the £35 million transfer of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on a five-year deal and hope he will not be their final acquisition ahead of the deadline.

Having agreed a fee with the Gunners on Wednesday for the England international , who rejected Chelsea as he preferred a switch to Anfield, the finer details were completed at St George’s Park on the same night.