Macron Moves Toward Transforming France

Reforming France’s economy will be a long haul. Macron has only just begun

President Emmanuel Macron’s new government has unveiled its plan to overhaul France’s notoriously rigid labor market. It includes useful measures that should help to boost employment, and it’s a good first step. Unfortunately, though, it doesn’t resolve some deeper-rooted problems, in particular the unduly sharp divide between workers on temporary and permanent contracts — the underlying cause of France’s so-called dual labor market.

For decades, French trade unions have wielded great influence, striking country-wide wage agreements that apply to all companies regardless of local conditions. Compounding that problem, they’ve also opposed efforts to make permanent contracts more flexible, leading employers to offer less secure, temporary contacts to new hires. The result is both inefficient and unfair.

The government’s reform will somewhat narrow the role of the unions, making it easier for companies to negotiate in-house agreements on working conditions and pay — up to a point. It will also give businesses greater certainty over the cost of dismissing workers. Previously, in cases of unfair dismissal, tribunals have been able to impose very high payments; the government has now capped these amounts. This ought to make employers more willing to hire workers on permanent contracts.

The government intends to reform the unemployment-benefit system and to cut payroll taxes — changes that will be equally controversial, and equally vital to encourage high employment.