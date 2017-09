Real Madrid failed to score a goal for the first time in 512 days after Real Betis handed Zinedine Zidane’s side a 1-0 loss in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos were previously held scoreless back on April 26, 2016, by Manchester City during a 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Madrid have failed to win in their last three La Liga home matches, which is their worst stretch since April 2011.

They will look to bounce back when they visit Alaves on Saturday.