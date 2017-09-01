Makurdi Flood: NEMA Sends Team To Benue

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed a team to provide humanitarian services to residents in Benue that were affected by recent flooding in the state.

NEMA Director-General Mustapha Maihaja said that the immediate redeployment of the humanitarian team followed the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide immediate assistance to flood victims in the state.

Maihaja sympathised with the affected people and assured that NEMA would work closely with the state government in providing them with the necessary assistance.