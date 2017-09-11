Mama Taraba Blasts Fani-Kayode

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has accused a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, of telling lies against her.

Fani-Kayode had in a series of tweets stated that Alhassan, who is in charge of the welfare of the rescued Chibok girls, had exposure to make about the role Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State played in the “Chibok scam.”

Alhassan in a tweet on her official Twitter gave a resounding reply.

She said, “As a former minister of the Federal Republic, it is demeaning on your person to deliberately engage in peddling falsehood. I never said such.

“You peddled falsehood. And that’s exactly what it is: lies and propaganda. Thank God the APC is cleaning up your mess.”