Man Attacks Police Outside Buckingham Palace

A man armed with a knife has been arrested outside London’s Buckingham Palace Friday evening, and two police officers were injured while arresting him, police said.

The Metropolitan Police force says two officers suffered minor injuries while detaining the suspect, who is being held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting police.

Police said the officers did not require hospital treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen in the Mall, the wide road outside the palace.

Buckingham Palace is the London home of Queen Elizabeth II and one of London’s main tourist attractions.