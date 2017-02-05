Man Burnt To Ashes In Uni-Agric Makurdi (Photos)

Students of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, woke up Sunday to a mysterious sight of a completely burnt person within the campus.fire keke

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained whether the burnt person was a student of the institution or another member of the University community.

Report from Makurdi disclosed that, the incident occurred close to Paradise hostel, in the school community, Saturday night.

All efforts to get the school authority to talk on the incident proved abortive.

It could be recalled that, few weeks ago, a lady was shot in the leg from a close range by 3 hoodlums in the same school; the incident is currently being investigated by the police authority.

