Man City To Bid £20m For Alexis

Manchester City could bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez again in January but are unlikely to offer more than £20 million, according to The Sun.

The Etihad side remain confident that the Chilean will be reunited with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola within the next 12 months, but will not pay over the odds for a player they could get on a free transfer next summer.

Should Guardiola’s current striking options suffer any injury setbacks, however, City will push to sign the attacker at the turn of the year, with a bid significantly lower than their £60m summer offer.