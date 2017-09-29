Man City’s Aguero Involved In Car Accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a car crash in the Netherlands.

The claims say the 29-year-old fractured a rib after the taxi in which he was travelling in Amsterdam hit a lamp post.

Dutch police have told Sky Sports News that two people were injured and taken to hospital, but would not confirm their names.

Aguero was reportedly with Colombian singer Maluma at a concert before it happened.

Aguero is expected back in Manchester on Friday and will be examined by City’s medical team before the Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday.